Puri: Two women died after they were run over by a private bus in Pipili area of Odisha’s Puri district Tuesday morning, police said.

One of the deceased has been identified as Sheela Pattanayak, who was a journalist associated with an Odia news channel, they said.

The accident occurred near Mangalpur on National Highway-316, connecting Bhubaneswar and Puri, when their scooter reportedly slipped on sand scattered on the road, causing them to fall. A speeding private bus ran over them, a police officer said.

Pattanayak died on the spot, while the other woman succumbed to her injuries while being taken to Mangalpur hospital, he said.

Police have seized the bus and detained the driver, the officer added.

PTI