New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday lauded the ties between India and South Korea as a journey of mutual respect, shared values, and growing partnerships as diplomatic ties between the two countries marked the 50-year milestone.

“We are celebrating 50 years of establishment of diplomatic ties between India and the Republic of Korea today. It has been a journey of mutual respect, shared values, and growing partnerships,” Modi said in a post on X.

Extending warm wishes to Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, the prime minister said he is looking forward to working closely with him to deepen and expand the special strategic partnership between the two countries.

PTI