Bhubaneswar: BJP president JP Nadda is scheduled to address two public meetings and inaugurate a new ‘Kanyashra’ (girls hostel) in the tribal-dominated Kandhamal district of Odisha Wednesday, party sources said.

Nadda is coming to the state as part of his ‘Lok Sabha Pravas’ campaign, Odisha BJP general secretary Lekhashree Samantsinghar said.

After reaching Bhubaneswar, Nadda will go to Tumudibandha under Baliguda assembly segment of Kandhamal Lok Sabha constituency. He is scheduled to inaugurate the girls’ hostel at Jalespeta Ashram School for tribal girls, founded by late VHP leader Swami Laxamananda Saraswati. He will address the first public meeting at Tumidibandha mini stadium, the party leader said.

Nadda is scheduled to reach Banapur under the Chilika assembly segment of the Puri Lok Sabha segment and address another public meeting in the afternoon. He will also visit Goddess Bhagabati Temple.

The BJP president’s visit to Puri Lok Sabha seat is considered politically significant as Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik addressed his BJD party leaders and workers at the pilgrim town December 26.

Earlier, Nadda had visited Odisha in September this year and addressed a public meeting in Bhubaneswar.