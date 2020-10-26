Aurangabad (Bihar): BJP chief JP Nadda said Monday that some people are trying to make a dent in the NDA alliance during the ongoing polls in Bihar. JP Nadda warned people and said ‘we should remain cautious against them’. His remarks are being construed as an oblique attack on LJP president Chirag Paswan.

“Some people indulge in conspiracies during elections. They want to make a dent in the NDA. On one hand, they criticise Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. However, on the other they praise Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Nadda said during an election rally here.

Though he did not name him, Naddas remarks is seen as a repudiation of Chirag Paswan’s political salvos against chief minister Nitish Kumar.

Earlier in the day, Paswan alleged corruption in Kumar’s ‘Saat Nishchay’ (seven resolves) scheme of good governance. Paswan said if voted to power he would get it probed. He would send to jail those found guilty including the chief minister.

However, the LJP chief has been praising Modi and recently called himself ‘Hanuman’ of the prime minister.

Nadda said, “We have to remember that NDA is one. Only the BJP, JD(U), VIP and HAM are in the NDA. We have to guard against those trying to make a dent.”

Attacking the RJD, Nadda said it had spread ‘anarchy’ all through Bihar. “Hooliganism was at its peak. Kidnapping had become an industry. Bihar was on the path of migration and they (RJD) are now talking about giving jobs. What development will they bring to Bihar?” he asked.

Nadda said that all sections of the society whether poor, or prosperous kept themselves away from Bihar during the regime of Lalu Prasad. RJD ruled Bihar for 15 years from 1990 to 2005. Its founder Lalu Prasad is in jail following his conviction in four cases of multi-crore fodder scam.