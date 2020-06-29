Puri: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) suspended Monday a security personnel, also known as Jagannath Temple Police (JTP), for answering nature’s call inside Gundicha Temple. A video of the man urinating within the temple had gone viral Sunday. The suspended person has been identified as Sudarshan Sahu.

As the nine-day-long Rath Yatra is still on, Lord Jagannath along with his siblings – Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra is presently being worshiped at Adap Mandap inside Gundicha temple. The suspended person had been deputed at the temple. During his duty hours, he urinated inside the temple premises.

A video of Sudarshan’s mindless act went viral Sunday and Monday he was suspended. However, the action taken by the SJTA against Sudarshan has left other JTP members miffed.

A few days back a photo of local police officials having Adapa Abadha (Shri Mahaprasad) while sitting on chairs by keeping it on the Pindi (altar) around a tree in front of Gundicha Temple had also gone viral some days ago. JTP members alleged that no action has been taken against them.

PNN