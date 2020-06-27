Puri: A photo of some local police officials having Adapa Abadha (Shri Mahaprasad) while sitting on chairs by keeping it on the Pindi (altar) around a tree in front of Gundicha temple in Puri has hurt the sentiments of Jagannath devotees in and around the state.

The photo, which has gone viral on social media, is against the standard practice of consuming the Mahaprasad while being seated on the floor. Police officials having the Mahaprasad while sitting on chairs Friday has definitely stirred up the emotions of several devotees, a source said.

Devotees across the state have resented to this gesture, as they feel the lives of Odia people have been inextricably interwoven with Lord Jagannath and hence it is impossible for them to hold a separate identity independent of Him, a devotee said.

According to beliefs, Abadha is offered to the deities through Sadanga Samskar, an age old ritual. The divine offering is prepared by Goddess Lakshmi at Jagannath temple Rosaghar (kitchen). It is believed that a living being on earth attains Nirvaan (emancipation) by having a single grain of it.

Hence, Abadha is also regarded as Anna Brahma(food of Gods) according to Hindu religious scriptures and devotees consume it with utter reverence.

As per Odia traditions, Mahaprasad or Abhada is served on banana leaves and consumed by sitting on a floor. The insensitive gesture of police officials has hence sparked debate among intelligentsia all over the state.

PNN