Puri: The long wait for Adapa Mahaprasad ended Thursday with the arrival of the three deities –Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra — at their birthplace (Mausima temple) on occasion of Rath Yatra.

Amid COVID-19 outbreak in Puri district, darshan of the three deities at Sri Gundicha temple was restricted and Rath Yatra was conducted sans devotees. The devotees eagerly wait for the Adapa Mahaprasad during Rath Yatra every year, the temple administration informed.

The quantity of Adapa Mahaprasad is said to be insufficient owing to its heavy demand with devotees making a beeline for it. That said, thousands of devotees are hopeful of getting a taste of the Mahaprasad.

The administration has made arrangements for a token system for smooth distribution of Adapa Mahaprasad this year. The winners will be provided with the token and will be asked to come in a queue to receive the Abhada at the Bhoga Mandapa (serving counter).

Notably, the three deities were taken to their Janma Bedi(birthplace) Tuesday night. The Adapa Mahaprasad was offered to the deities after the morning rituals were over. The temple doors were opened at 5.57 early this morning following which the Mangal Arati was performed.

PNN