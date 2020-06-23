Puri: The Rath Yatra rituals came to its later stage with the beginning of the pulling down of Lord Jagannath’s Nandighosha on the last leg.

Nandighosha started rolling on the Bada Danda (Grand Road) amidst chant of hymns, blowing of conchs and beating of gongs and cymbals at 1.49pm.

This year, each chariot is being pulled by not more than 500 persons, including policemen and servitors.

The Odisha government and the Puri district administration have made adequate agreements for the smooth conduct of Rath Yatra.

It is worth mentioning here that this year the world-famous car festival is being held under a crisis sans devotees due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Supreme Court had issued a stay order on Rath Yatra June 18. But after considering various PILs filed by several individuals and organisations, the top court bench said Monday that the annual Puri Rath Yatra can be conducted but with certain restrictions. A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde gave the order.

PNN