Dharmasala: The uproar over the death of panchayat executive officer (PEO) Smitarani Biswal has refused to subside as the gram rojgar sevaks and PEOs of this block Tuesday launched a pen-down stir demanding judicial inquiry into the incident.

The agitators have launched a sit-in at the block office in protest against the name-sake probe by Dharmasala police.

The officials disliked the way Jajpur Superintendent of Police Charan Singh Meena handled the matter by issuing statements assassinating the character of the deceased before reporters.

Meanwhile, Sushil Kumar Biswal, husband of the deceased, demanded a thorough probe into death and submitted memoranda to Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC), State Women’s Commission and Police DG.

The agitators also demanded a compensation of `50 lakh to the bereaved family, said Nirmal Chandra Panda, Dharmasala PEO Association president and Bijay Kumar Bastia, GRS Association president.

A delegation of PEOs and GRSs are expected to meet District Collector at his office Wednesday to submit a memorandum in this regard.