New Delhi: The crisis over the Orissa High Court Bar Association’s cease-work agitation deepened Tuesday with a Supreme Court bench consisting of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and KM Joseph taking strong objection to it.

The bench asked the Orissa High Court to ensure litigants be allowed to appear- even if paramilitary forces are needed to be deployed to manage the situation.

“To save (SIC) the least, this is completely unacceptable, the working of the judicial system cannot be brought to a stand still (SIC). We are of the view that adequate security arrangements must be made to keep the temple of justice open,” the bench said.

“We have inquired from the learned counsel as to what steps have been taken by the High Court towards the said objective and whether the local police is in a position to ensure the same, failing which the para-military forces would have to be deployed for which directions can be issued to the Central Government,” it further added.

It may be mentioned here that a full bench of Orissa High Court Monday allowed the Orissa High Court Bar Association (OHCBA) nine days time to file a reply to the notice issued to it on the issue of ‘cessation of courts works due to continuous strike’.

In a first for the court, a bench comprising all 14 judges including the Chief Justice October 15 had issued a notice to the president and secretary of OHCBA to show cause asking why steps shall not be taken for violation of the Supreme Court guidelines in connection with the cease-work agitation. Besides, president and secretary of 67 other subordinate court bar associations in as many as 16 districts were also issued notices in this contempt case.

The notice was issued after taking cognizance of a suo motu contempt case registered by Registrar General of Orissa High Court on the basis of reports received from the district judges and registry of High Court on a cease-work agitation by lawyers.

That said, the OHCBA appeared unconvinced and following a general body meet Monday OHCBA secretary Sanjay Kumar Das said the cease-work agitation will continue till November 1.

According to a source, OHCBA has boycotted all benches of the High Court since October 14 condemning the appointment of judges in the High Court as per the recommendation of Supreme Court Collegium among other issues.

Important to note here that the heads of various bar associations and steering committee members were expected to meet at 11:00am Tuesday to decide the future course action of the ongoing cease-work agitation. The outcome of the meeting is yet to be known.