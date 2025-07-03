Bhubaneswar: Members of Left parties, including Communist Party of India (M), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (ML) Liberation and All India Forward Block (AIFB), Wednesday, staged protest at Master Canteen Square here, demanding stringent action against the culprits involved in assaulting BMC’s Additional Commissioner Ratnakar Sahoo. Leaders of the parties, including Jayant Das, Jyoti Ranjan Mohapatra, Dusmanta Das and Ashok Pradhan were among the attendees.

Protestors held placards, banners and raised slogans in support of their demands. Das, CPI state secretariat member said, “BJP has become the den of goons. The state government has failed to exercise the democratic process in the state. The recent attack on the BMC additional commissioner is a burning example of law and order failure in the state.” “The government has also failed to ensure the safety of women, dalits, and minorities. The state government should be answerable for its failure. We also demand the arrest of the prime accused in the BMC assault case,” Das added. “If the government can’t protect a senior officer, how can it ensure our safety? It appears to be favouring criminals, as the main accused in the attack has not been arrested yet. We demand that every person involved in the incident be arrested,” said another protester.