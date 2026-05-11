Dhamnagar: Police and child welfare officials launched an investigation Sunday after allegations surfaced that a four-year-old girl was sold for Rs 15,000 in Dhamnagar area of Bhadrak district, triggering widespread concern.

According to officials and local sources, a migrant family comprising a couple, their two daughters and a son, originally from Kalei village, had been residing for about a year in Damadia area near Gumuguda Chhak under Dhamnagar police limits.

Preliminary information suggested that the child’s parents allegedly agreed to give away their younger daughter due to financial distress.

The matter reportedly came to light after two individuals from Balasore district visited the area during a local religious function Friday, and discussions about the child’s transfer took place.

Locals and officials said the child was allegedly handed over to them Saturday in exchange for Rs15,000.

The family is also reported to have received an advance payment of Rs 5,000 earlier.

Authorities said part of the money was spent on household items, while the remaining amount was given to a neighbour for safekeeping.

After allegations surfaced, district child protection officials, including the district child protection officer and other staff, along with police from Dhamnagar station, reached the spot and began an inquiry.

Police said the child’s mother has been detained for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation.

Further legal action will depend on the findings of the probe, officials added.

Child welfare authorities have assured that the matter is being treated with urgency and steps are being taken to trace the child and ensure her safety.