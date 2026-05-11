Keonjhar: Two labourers died after reportedly suffering an electric shock while carrying out welding work at the Kanpur major irrigation project in Keonjhar district Sunday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Uttam Ray and Apu Ray, both residents of Jalpaiguri in West Bengal.

They had reportedly been engaged at the project through a contractor. According to sources, the incident occurred while the two workers were welding inside the project area.

They allegedly came into contact with a live electrical source and sustained critical injuries. The workers were first taken to Basudevpur CHC and later shifted to Keonjhar District Headquarters Hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

After receiving information about the incident, Joda police reached the site and began an investigation into the circumstances leading to the deaths.

No official statement had been issued by the project authorities or the contractor when this report was filed.