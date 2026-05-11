Bhadrak: Six-armed robbers allegedly looted cash, gold ornaments and mobile phones from a house in Bhadrak district after holding the family members at gunpoint Saturday night, police said.

The incident took place at Pagad Nandeidih village, under Sabarang police limits, in the Basudevpur area.

According to police sources, homeowner Ritiranjan Swain was away when the robbery occurred.

His wife, aunt, uncle and sister-in-law were inside the house at the time.

At around 8.30pm, one of the family members opened the door after hearing a knock.

Soon after, six men wearing helmets allegedly forced their way into the house carrying firearms, swords and screwdrivers.

The accused reportedly threatened the family at gunpoint and confined them to a room before taking the keys of a steel almirah.

The robbers then decamped with cash worth Rs 1.5 lakh, gold ornaments estimated at around Rs 15 lakh and three Apple iPhones.

After being informed, Sabarang police reached the spot and launched an investigation.