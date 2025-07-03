RESHMI YADAV, OP

Jagatsinghpur: In a groundbreaking step toward sustainable broadcasting, Radio Outreach 90.8 FM—based in Srirampur village, Jagatsinghpur—has become Odisha’s first and only radio station to run entirely on green energy. From transmitters to studio equipment and office systems, the community radio station now runs entirely on solar power. This major shift not only cuts its carbon footprint but also sets a benchmark for media organisations across Odisha and beyond. “We are proud to lead this green revolution in media,” said Subrat Kumar Pati, station director of Radio Outreach. “As a community radio serving rural Odisha, we believe we must promote sustainable practices—not just through our programmes, but through our operations as well.”

Established in 2023, Radio Outreach has been a strong voice for local communities, focusing on grassroots issues such as health, education, agriculture, culture and women’s empowerment. The shift to clean energy further aligns with its mission to build an equitable and eco-conscious future. The green energy initiative was executed with the help of a rooftop solar system.

According to station engineers, the system now meets 100 per cent of the station’s daily energy needs— even during peak summer operations. Environmental activists and community leaders have praised the move as a model for other community broadcasters. “This is a remarkable step—it proves that even small media units can make a meaningful impact on climate action,” said Basant Manjari Das, a local environmentalist. This milestone cements Radio Outreach’s role as a media change-maker and a model of community-driven broadcasting.