Tokyo: Following are the results of Indian athletes participating in the Tokyo Olympics on day six of competitions here Thursday.

Archery:

*Atanu Das beat Deng Yu-Cheng (Chinese Taipei) 6-4 in men’s individual first round; beat Oh Jin Hyek (Korea) in shoot-off in second round to qualify for pre-quarterfinals.

Badminton:

*P V Sindhu beat Mia Blichfeldt (Denmark) 21-15 21-13 in women’s singles round of 16 match.

Boxing:

*Satish Kumar beat Ricardo Brown (Jamaica) 4-1 in men’s +91kg round of 16 match.

*M C Mary Kom lost to Ingrit Lorena Valencia (Colombia) 2-3 in women’s 51kg round of 16 bout.

Golf:

*Anirban Lahiri at tied 8th and Udayan Mane at last spot after first round in men’s individual stroke play.

Hockey:

*India beat Argentina 3-1 men’s Pool A match.

Rowing:

*Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh finished fifth in Final B (non medal round) and 11th overall in men’s lightweight double sculls event.

Sailing:

*KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar 16th and 7th in Race 5 and 6 in men’s skiff 49er; 17th overall.

*Nethra Kumanan 22nd and 20th in Race 7 and 8 in women’s laser radial; 31st overall.

*Vishnu Saravanan 27th and 23rd in Race 7 and 8 in men’s laser; 23rd overall.

Shooting:

*Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat 5th and 25th in women’s 25m pistol qualification (precision).

Swimming:

*Sajan Prakash 46th overall after finishing second in his heat in Men’s 100m Butterfly; failed to qualify for semifinals.

