Khuntuni: Forest officials have initiated efforts to tranquilise an injured female elephant to provide it treatment at Baradei Thakurani Pata near Brahmanbanbasta under Khuntuni range in Cuttack.

The animal has a deep wound on its right leg and it has been limping. Meanwhile, a team of wildlife experts from the Satkosia sanctuary has been pressed into service.

Forest officials including Athagarh DFO Gopinath Sudarshan Yadav, range officer Gajendra Singh Pal Mathur, ACF Ghanshyam Muduli, foresters Rakesh Dalei, Saroj Panda and Dibyasingh Parida traced the injured elephant.

The ranger said that the elephant aged nearly 15, is part of a 22-member herd. On being informed by the DFO, a four-member expert team from the Satkosia sanctuary reached the Khuntuni range.

The elephant was found limping amid the herd. This has made the effort of the officials to tranquilise the animal even more difficult.

Oficials said that the injury of the animal might have been caused due to attack by a tusker or by a blunt piece of wood in the forest.

PNN