Khaira: Panic gripped parts of Khaira block in Balasore district after a tusker went on a rampage Thursday evening, killing one person and injuring two others.

Authorities closed 10 schools as a precaution amid the elephant’s continued movement in the area.

The elephant entered Sundhira village under the Soro forest range and trampled Surendra Das, 65, to death.

Two others, Pitambar Mukhi of Sundhira and Dilip Kumar Khatua of Purabapada village, were injured in the attack. Mukhi, who sustained serious injuries, was shifted to Bhadrak for advanced treatment.

In the presence of Khaira Tehsildar Amit Ranjan Hota, the Forest department announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 10 lakh for the family of the deceased.

However, villagers blamed the Forest department’s negligence for the fatal incident.

According to officials, a special team led by Balasore DFO Prafulla Mallik with assistance from Khaira police, attempted to drive the elephant back to the Kuldiha Wildlife Sanctuary.

In view of the elephant’s movement, authorities ordered the closure of all 10 schools in Mahantipur and Sundhira panchayats.

Forest officials said two elephants had entered the Bageipur forest near the Sarisua hills Thursday evening in search of food.

While one elephant returned, the tusker strayed into human settlements after villagers attempted to chase it away.

Heavy crowding on the Soro–Kupari road reportedly agitated the animal, causing it to turn aggressive and attack people.