Umaria (MP): The arrival of wild elephants from Odisha and other neighbouring states at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Madhya Pradesh, via Chhattisgarh, and their amicable existence with humans have proved to be a boon for the MP government as the latter is planning to showcase these gentle giants during safaris in near future.

The wild elephants that arrived from neighbouring states nearly six years ago gradually becoming a part of the safari experience at BTR in MP, said a senior BTR official. “We are planning to showcase the wild elephants during safaris in the near future,” said Prakash Kumar Verma, BTR’s Deputy Director. These elephants, initially wary of humans, have now started becoming friendly with tourists, offering a unique addition to the reserve’s attractions. The arrival of these elephants dates back to 2018-19, when around 40 jumbos migrated from Odisha via Chhattisgarh. Their numbers have since increased, and their behaviour has notably changed over the years.

Earlier, they would chase safari vehicles, creating concerns among visitors, Verma said. He said when the elephants first arrived, their presence took both locals and authorities by surprise. Villagers initially resorted to bursting crackers to drive them away, which only aggravated the elephants and led to more damage, Verma added.

To address the situation, BTR collaborated with experts from southern states, NGOs, and reserve staff to train locals in alternative deterrent methods. The villagers are told to use chilli smoke or herbal products instead of firecrackers, he said, adding that over time, elephants and locals have adapted to each other’s presence, the BTR Deputy Director said. Despite this progress, BTR witnessed a tragic event last October when 10 elephants were found dead. The deaths, reported between October 29 and 31, raised alarm across wildlife conservation circles.

Post-mortem reports later confirmed the presence of Cyclopiazonic acid in their viscera samples, indicating the elephants had consumed spoiled kodo plants or grains. Over months, the wild jumbos became a part of the safari. They are roaming the core and buffer areas of BTR. Sources said the authorities have not yet taken any specific measures to create dedicated water bodies or habitats for the pachyderms, but they are keen to integrate them into the safari experience.