Champua: Several parts under Champua range in Keonjhar district bear the brunt of marauding elephants throughout the year. Though the forest department pays compensations to affected people, mostly tribals, its compensation is allegedly not matching the extent of damage caused by the animals.

They alleged that the department’s effort to drive out the animals has flopped, giving a chance to animals to stay and unleash damage for months in this range.

The worst affected are the areas like Balibandh, Bamebari, Champua, Ukhunda and Joda. Elephants refuse to go away from Champua range for months together, lamented locals.

Reports said, elephant herds stray out of the Similipal area and go on a damaging spree while passing through these areas.

It was learnt that from 2019 till date, elephant herds have damaged crops in 147 acres of farmlands belonging to 697 people in the range. The animals have also damaged 99 houses while 77 people have received compensation. The department has paid compensation to 247 affected farmers.

Affected people alleged that the compensation amounts were comparatively inadequate when compared with the extent of crop damage.

As per existing guidelines, the government has made a provision of Rs 10,000 for a fully damaged house while it is Rs 2,000 for partially damaged house. The compensation amount is Rs 12,000 per acre in case of oil seeds loss.

Locals alleged that the department needs to carry out an assessment of the damage and pay accordingly.

The areas where elephants prolong their stay are Rajia, Patala and Kainta.

Affected farmers said, “We raised crops by taking loans from banks and private money lenders. When crops were damaged, we are worried how to pay off the loans.”

They demanded that the department assess the crop damage or else they will not be able to continue farming in future.

