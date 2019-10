New Delhi: Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde was Tuesday appointed as the 47th Chief Justice of India, sources in the government said.

Justice Bobde, 63, will take oath as the CJI November 18, a day after incumbent Ranjan Gogoi demits office.

He will have a tenure of 17 months and would demit office April 23, 2021.

His Warrant of Appointment have been signed by President Ram Nath Kovind and a formal notification is expected shortly, the sources said.

(Details awaited)