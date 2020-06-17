Mumbai: On Wednesday, the hashtag #JusticeForSushant trended on Twitter as a large number of netizens felt the young actor had been a victim of politics and power play by Hindi film industry’s nepotism gang, which eventually pushed him towards a drastic step.

At the same time, netizens are calling for a boycott of Karan Johar and his films, alleging the filmmaker only promotes industry insiders and star kids. Hashtags like #BoycottKaranJohar, #BoycottKaranJoharGang and #Boycottkaranjohargangmovie are also doing the rounds on social media.

“We should boycott all the films from karan johar #BoycottFakeStars #JusticeForSushant” tweeted a user.

“Stopped watching KJO, KHAN’S and their bootlickers movies. No matter how big or entertaining they gonna be. Boycott them and show them who are the boss in this game.This is the only way you can do justice to this innocent smile.#JusticeForSushant,” shared another user.

“Saddest thing in bollywood is Ki aap nepotism, murderer, deshdrohi, Anpadh gawaar …ko superstar bana sakte hai, Apko salman ,sanjay dutt jaise gunde psnd hai, Pr koi AIR -7 /scholar/ physics olympiad winner nhi maagta. (You prefer to make a murderer, a traitor an illiterate person into a superstar but not a scholar, a physics Olympiad winner.) #JusticeForSushant #bycottkarnjohrgangmovie #nepotisminbollywood,” expressed another user.

“You guys @karanjohar @yrf killed the real talent .why do you guys hate outsider who make to Bollywood on theirs own.

#JusticeForSushant,” retorted another user.

At the same time, netizens are demanding that Sushant’s last unreleased film Dil Bechara should be released on the theatre instead of an OTT platform.