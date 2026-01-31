Bhubaneswar: Odisha government Saturday appointed senior IFS officer K Murugesan as the principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF).

The government also promoted four IAS officers to the rank of additional chief secretary.

According to a notification issued by the General Administration and Public Grievances Department, 1994-batch Indian Forest Service officer Murugesan has been appointed as the PCCF.

He would now look after the state’s forest administration.

Similarly, another notification said that three IAS officers of the 1996 batch — Saswata Mishra, Vishal Kumar Dev and Usha Padhee — have been elevated to the rank of additional chief secretary and will continue in their present postings on an in-situ basis.

Vir Vikram Yadav, of the same batch, who is currently on central deputation, has been granted proforma promotion, enabling him to draw apex grade pay while continuing his central assignment, the notification added.