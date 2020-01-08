Mumbai: During his appearance on Neha Dhupia’s radio show No Filter Neha, superstar Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan opened up on the controversial side of Kabir Singh. The budding star spoke about the film’s ending and what it implied.

Ishaan Khatter has said his brother Shahid Kapoor’s character in the film Kabir Singh was “flawed” and it was more of a “cautionary tale”. Ishaan said that he had already watched the original Arjun Reddy twice before he sat to watch Kabir Singh. The actor claimed that he felt empathetic towards the character and was also affected by it.

Ishaan said, “I loved him and I hated him. I was compelled to know more about his story. I saw the character as a very flawed guy. I saw the character not as an example of somebody to learn from or live your life like. But I saw the character as somebody who is going through ups and downs, most of the downs created by himself and his own actions. It was more of a cautionary tale for me. This guy through his choices had led himself on a path of self destruction.”

Talking about its climax scene, Ishaan said, “It was a director’s choice. It could have ended very differently. It could have ended in a very tragic way like Devdas. He chose hope over a tragedy.”

Kabir Singh was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and collected Rs 278 crore at the domestic box office. It starred Kiara Advani as the female lead opposite Shahid.