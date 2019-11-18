Mumbai: Actress Kajol is all set to be seen in her first biopic film and portray the role of ‘Savitribai Malusare’ in husband Ajay Devgn’s home production film Tanhaji. Ajay Devgn, who plays the title role in the film shared the first poster of Kajol on Twitter.

Introducing her screen avatar, Ajay captioned the poster, “Savitribai Malusare – Tanhaji ke saahas ka sahara… aur unke bal ki shakti (Savitribai Malusare – The support of Tanhaji’s courage – the power of his strength.)” Kajol looks convincing in a simple sari, wearing a simple mangalsutra, a bindi on her forehead and the Maharashtrian nose ring.

The other character posters of the film are already out. While Ajay looks intense as Tanhaji, Saif looks fierce as Uday Bhan. A kohl-eyed Saif can be seen sitting and holding a sword with his hands. Ajay tweeted his look with the caption, “Udaybhan Ke Darbar Mein Ghalati Ki Maafi Nahi Sirf Sazah Milti Hai…”

Sharad Kelkar plays Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and was introduced with the caption, “Patthar se thokar toh sab khate hain, patthar ko thokhar maare woh Maratha!” Luke Kenny of Sacred Games fame plays Aurangzeb in the film and was introduced as “Hum mukkamal Hindustan ko fateh karne ka irada rakhte hain.”

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior will mark Ajay’s on-screen reunion with wife Kajol. The period drama also features Pankaj Tripathi. Set in the 17th century, the Om Raut directorial is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, an unsung warrior of Indian history and the military leader in the army of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, founder of the Maratha Empire.

Produced by Ajay Devgn’s ADF and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, the film will release January 10, 2020.