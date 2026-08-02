Mumbai: Hindi film industry actress Kajol’s Friendship Day post is all about cherishing the feminine energy.

Kajol took to her official Instagram handle Sunday and published a couple of pictures of herself. The album started with some of the latest photos of the K3G actress, moving towards some older photos of her.

Kajol dedicated her post to the one who had been fighting for her even when she did not realise it.

The ‘Maa’ actress promises to love her and fight for her in the Instagram post that read, “Happy Friendship Day to the one who has stood by me since I was born and before .. it took so long for me to realise how precious she was and how much she fought for me even when I didn’t see it .. I see her now .. and I know her and love her so much more… and last of all I promise to love her and fight for her as well forever (Folded hands emoji) #happyfriendshipday (sic).”

Towards the end, Kajol also uploaded an old picture with sister Tanishaa Mukerji, along with another photograph with mother Tanuja.

Kajol loves to stay on top of her social media game. On Parents’ Day this year, she expressed her gratitude for all the love, sacrifices, and lessons she learned from her parents and in-laws.

Speaking about how becoming a parent herself ended up changing her perspective towards parenthood, Kajol shared, “#Happyparentsday ..We are all parents now and the sheer responsibility of being a parent is something that u truly don’t understand till it happens to you.. and u never know how much ur parents love u and have sacrificed for u till it happens to u . So this is a gratitude post to all my parents for loving me so much. I’m so very loved and therefore so very blessed.”

Kajol’s post included stills of her mother Tanuja, father Shomu Mukherjee, and her in-laws.