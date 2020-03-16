Bhubaneswar: With the confirmation of first novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Odisha, the state government Monday instructed local authorities to keep in readiness the kalyan mandaps, community centres, or any other buildings of any department/agency to serve as temporary quarantine centres.

In a letter issued by Principal Secretary of Housing & Urban Development (H&UD) department, G Mathivathanan, to Commissioners of municipal corporations and executive officers of municipalities and notified area councils (NACs) to use all public centres for quarantine services, if necessary.

“Kalyan mandaps, community centres, cyclone shelters, shelter for urban homeless or any other buildings of any department/agency (Private or Govt) will act as temporary quarantine centres. The centres should have adequate power supply with backup generators and continuous water supply. All these buildings should get a facelift by way of colouring of the exterior & interior part wherever required. It may be considered to engage facility management agencies for managing these centres when required,” the letter stated.

The centres should be properly sanitized, said the letter, adding a ward officer will act as a surveillance officer for the entire ward. Teams will be formed on a cluster approach basis to oversee the sanitary condition and health status of the localities with daily reporting of the status.

“The Swachha Sathis engaged for the Solid Waste Management purpose should be extensively utilised in collecting and reporting the information pertaining to the presence of any foreigner or any inhabitant who visited foreign countries within last 15 days in their localities to the Commissioner or Executive Officers,” the letter further said.

The state government has instructed to procure additional fogging machines even more than the present demand. “These machines should be purchased in adequate numbers to meet the requirements. Even if delivery time on placing purchase order is more, it is worthwhile to procure now for the present & future usage in sanitation activities,” Mathivathanan said.