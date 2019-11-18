Bhubaneswar: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan had a half an hour discussion with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the latter’s residence here Monday evening. According to sources, both the leaders discussed political and non-political issues.

“I am delighted that Kamal Haasan is here in Bhubaneswar. We had a discussion this evening about his political career and prospects, and about films he is doing,” Naveen told reporters after the meeting.

The BJD president hoped Haasan will be able to have a longer trip to Odisha to visit some beautiful tourism destinations like Konark and Chilika.

In his reaction, Haasan, the founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party, said, “Basically, it was one side receiving of advice as a politician. I was asking questions and got some great answers.”

Asked about any possible alliance between BJD and MNM, he said, “The senior leaders will decide on this. However, we do seek advice and watch Naveen Patnaik closely. We are happy to meet him and seek his wisdom.” Haasan was here to attend a programme of a private institution.