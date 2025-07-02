Bhubaneswar: Energy Ministers’ Conclave will be held in Odisha by the end of this year in collaboration with Tony Blair Institute and IIT Kanpur, an official said Wednesday.

Energy ministers from all over the country are expected to participate in the conclave. Odisha will take the lead in the development of the framework, effective policy making for energy transition, he said.

In this regard, a preparatory meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo Tuesday evening.

In the meeting, Singh Deo said that the foundation of the Viksit Bharat by 2047 under the leadership of the Prime Minister has been laid. The energy sector will play a key role in achieving the goals, he said.

Keeping in mind the future, a climate-resilient strategy is being prepared by the government. The state is also moving towards achieving the net-zero carbon target by reducing carbon emissions and adapting renewable sources, he added.

“We are on the verge of transitioning from traditional sources to renewable energy and are moving towards solar power, PSP, green energy, etc, in the state. The Tony Blair Institute will support us in this,” the DyCM said.

The Odisha government had signed an MoU for the conclave in New Delhi last June. The conference will showcase the innovations in the energy sector of Odisha. Many eminent personalities from India and abroad are likely to attend the conclave, the official said.