Berhampur: Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, a youth from Odisha’s Ganjam district was reportedly killed in a drone attack in Moscow.

The deceased, A Rameya, who was a resident of Madhabandha village under Chikiti block, had travelled to Russia about a month ago in search of employment.

Family members said they were informed about the incident by one of Rameya’s friends, who told them that seven people were injured in the attack and were shifted to a hospital. Rameya later succumbed to his injuries.

Following the incident, the family approached the district administration seeking assistance to bring back his mortal remains.

Ganjam Collector V. Keerthi Vasan confirmed the incident and said the administration was coordinating with the authorities concerned for the repatriation process.

“We have received information regarding the unfortunate death of Ramaya in Moscow. We contacted the office of the Resident Commissioner in Delhi. The Resident Commission is contacting the Indian Embassy through diplomatic channels as per the protocol to bring his mortal remains to Odisha,” the collector told reporters.

The authorities are trying to bring the body as quickly as possible, the officer added.