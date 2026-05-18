Berhampur: Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, a youth from Odisha’s Ganjam district was reportedly killed in a drone attack in Moscow.
The deceased, A Rameya, who was a resident of Madhabandha village under Chikiti block, had travelled to Russia about a month ago in search of employment.
Family members said they were informed about the incident by one of Rameya’s friends, who told them that seven people were injured in the attack and were shifted to a hospital. Rameya later succumbed to his injuries.
Following the incident, the family approached the district administration seeking assistance to bring back his mortal remains.
Ganjam Collector V. Keerthi Vasan confirmed the incident and said the administration was coordinating with the authorities concerned for the repatriation process.