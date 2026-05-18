Balasore: Six people were arrested Monday for their alleged involvement in an attack on a mining department officer in the Khaira area of Balasore district a couple of days ago, police said.

Junior mining officer Abhisekh Behera, posted in the Khaira circle, narrowly escaped unhurt after the accused pelted stones at his official vehicle during a night patrol, a police official said.

Behera took shelter inside the Khaira police station and lodged a complaint.

Two cars and five motorcycles have been seized from the arrested accused, the police official said.