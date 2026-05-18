According to reports, 117 buses operating on 45 routes remained off the roads as drivers, guides and other staff launched an agitation at the Patrapada depot from around 4 am.

The protesting employees alleged they had not received salaries for more than two months. They also demanded timely wage payments, Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) and Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) benefits, along with improved safety measures for bus guides.

Employees claimed salary disbursement through third-party agencies was contributing to the delays.

The disruption affected passengers travelling during peak office hours, with many struggling to find alternative transport across the capital city.

Officials said efforts were underway to resolve the issue at the earliest. However, the Capital Region Urban Transport had not issued an official statement on the protest till the filing of this report.