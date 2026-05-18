New Delhi: A fresh petition has been filed before the Supreme Court seeking immediate transition of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) to a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode, contending that repeated paper leak controversies and alleged security lapses have exposed the vulnerability of the existing pen-and-paper examination system conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

According to the plea, despite recommendations made by the high-level committee headed by former ISRO Chairman K. Radhakrishnan after the 2024 controversy, NEET-UG 2026 continued under “substantially the same pen-and-paper framework involving physical printing, storage, transportation and handling of confidential examination material”.

“The present pen-and-paper system is inherently vulnerable owing to dependence upon physical logistics chains, strong rooms, transportation networks and third-party operational mechanisms, each creating multiple access points and possibilities of unauthorised disclosure,” the petition stated.

The plea said that the Union government had already publicly announced that NEET-UG would transition to a fully computer-based test mode from 2027, which itself amounted to an acknowledgement that “technological reform and secure digital examination architecture are necessary”.

“Once the Respondents (authorities) have accepted the inevitability of transition to CBT mode, postponing implementation despite the events of NEET-UG 2026 lacks reasonable justification,” it added.

The petition contended that the CBT mode would substantially reduce risks associated with physical handling of confidential papers through encrypted delivery systems, digital audit trails, biometric verification and real-time security protocols.

Seeking urgent directions, the plea prayed for conducting the re-test scheduled June 21 through the CBT mode instead of the existing pen-and-paper format. It also sought directions to the Centre to prepare a time-bound roadmap for the transition of NEET-UG to a fully computer-based framework, along with details of infrastructure development, cybersecurity mechanisms and candidate accessibility measures.

Further, the petition sought replacement of the NTA with a “new independent, transparent and professionally regulated National Examination Authority having statutory accountability, judicial oversight, and advanced technological safeguards”.

The plea also sought the constitution of a high-level monitoring committee comprising retired Supreme Court judges, educationists, psychologists, cybersecurity experts, forensic scientists and administrative experts to recommend structural reforms for the secure conduct of national-level examinations.

In addition, the petition sought directions for the implementation of encrypted digital paper transmission systems, biometric verification, AI-based surveillance systems and strict cybersecurity protocols in national examinations.

The plea further prayed for strict criminal prosecution and fast-track investigation against individuals, coaching centres, middlemen and officials allegedly involved in examination leaks and organised cheating rackets.

It also sought a direction to the CBI to file a status report before the apex court within four weeks regarding the investigation into the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, including details of arrests, charges and progress of prosecution.

Referring to the NEET-UG 2026 examination conducted May 3, the petition alleged that “guess papers” and leaked material were circulated on digital platforms, including WhatsApp and Telegram, before the examination. “The cancellation of a national examination affecting more than 22 lakh candidates itself demonstrates that the integrity of the examination process stood compromised and that the existing security architecture failed to preserve the confidentiality of examination material,” the plea stated.

The petition said that the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the examination May 12 after receiving investigative inputs regarding compromise of examination integrity and directed the re-conduct of the test June 21.

According to the plea, the events surrounding NEET-UG 2026 were “not isolated incidents” but part of a continuing pattern of controversies linked to examinations conducted by the NTA.

The petition, filed under Article 32 of the Constitution, clarified that it does not challenge the cancellation or re-conduct of NEET-UG 2026 itself. Rather, its “limited grievance” concerns the “repeated institutional failures” in the conduct of NEET examinations and the urgent need for structural reforms.

It referred to instances of impersonation, forged identities, proxy candidates and organised solver networks allegedly detected during NEET examinations in 2021, as well as allegations of remote-access software misuse and organised cheating modules in JEE-Main 2021.

The petition further cited the NEET-UG 2024 controversy involving allegations of paper leaks, circulation of solved papers, suspicious grace marks and interstate cheating syndicates.

Referring to the Supreme Court’s observations in Vanshika Yadav vs Union of India (2024), the plea quoted the apex court as saying: “This indicates that there is a serious lapse in security and that security measures which are stringent and effective must be implemented by NTA.”

The petition also referred to the cancellation of UGC-NET 2024 following concerns relating to compromise of examination integrity.

The petition has been filed before the Supreme Court by RJD MP Sudhakar Singh, social activist Anubhav Garg, Dr Dhruv Chauhan, National Spokesperson of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), and political leader Harisharan Devgan through advocate Satyam Singh Rajput, advocate-on-Record Neema, along with a legal team comprising Muskan Singh and Adarsh Singh.