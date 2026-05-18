Lakhimpur Kheri: Nine people were killed after a speeding truck collided head-on with a van from Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district Monday morning, officials said.

The accident occurred near Sisaia, located on NH-730 in the Isanagar police station area of Lakhimpur Kheri. The impact was so severe that the van was completely destroyed, according to the officials.

Nine people died on the spot, while one was seriously injured, officials said. The injured person was admitted to the nearby hospital, where the treatment is currently underway.

According to the officials, there were about 10 passengers in the van.

Panic spread in the area following the accident. Locals immediately informed the police. Upon receiving the information, officials arrived at the scene to carry out rescue operations.

According to the locals, the van was travelling from Lakhimpur towards Sisaia, while the truck was coming from Bahraich, when both vehicles collided head-on.

The police have taken the bodies of the deceased into custody and sent them for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, four people died, and two others were injured after a car and a combine harvester collided in Bahraich late Sunday night.

The injured sustained critical injuries and have been admitted to the hospital.

According to the officials, the speeding car, travelling from Nepal towards Bahraich, collided with a wheat-harvesting combine machine near Digha More in Brahmnipura.

Police officials inspected the accident site, and orders have been issued to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

Speaking about the accident, SP (Rural) D.P. Tiwari, “Following the incident, the bodies were extricated and sent for a post-mortem examination. The families of the deceased have been informed, and further legal proceedings are underway.”

Investigations into both accidents are underway. Further details are awaited.