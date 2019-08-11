Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath here Sunday slammed former Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan for calling India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru a “criminal”.

“India’s first Prime Minister Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru, known as the creator of modern India, who fought for independence, whose work and contribution to the country is unforgettable, calling him a criminal 55 years after his death is objectionable and condemnable,” Kamal Nath tweeted in Hindi.

Chouhan, a three-time Chief Minister, called Nehru a criminal and said whole Kashmir would have been ours if he had not declared a ceasefire.

Addressing party workers in Odisha Saturday, he had said, “Nehru is a criminal when it comes to the Kashmir issue. It was because of him that we lost one-third of Kashmir to Pakistan.”

He went on to say, “when Indian forces were chasing out Pakistanis from Kashmir, Nehru declared a ceasefire and took the matter to the UN.”