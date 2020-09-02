Mumbai: Alleging that there are rumours about actors Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, director Ayan Mukerji and a person named Vicky Kaushik, being cocaine addicts, actress Kangana Ranaut has suggested that these Bollywood personalities should send their blood samples for drug test.

Kangana took to her verified Twitter account Wednesday to make her allegation, tagging the office of the Prime Minister of India.

“I request Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Vicky Kaushik to give their blood samples for drug test, there are rumours that they are cocaine addicts, I want them to bust these rumours, these young men can inspire millions if they present clean samples @PMOIndia,” tweeted the actress.

When IANS texted enquiring about the identity of Vicky Kaushik, who has been mentioned by Kangana in her tweet, the actress’ manager clarified that Kangana had intended to write the name of Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal and “Vicky Kaushik” happened due to a “typo error”.

The actress had tweeted last week alleging that cocaine is the most commonly consumed drug in Bollywood parties.

“Most popular drug in the film industry is cocaine, it is used in almost all house parties it’s very expensive but in the beginning when you go to the houses of high and mighty it’s given free, MDMA crystals are mixed in water and at times passed on to you without your knowledge,” Kangana had tweeted last week.

In a separate tweet, the actress had alleged: “If narcotics Control Bureau enters Bullywood, many A listers will be behind bars, if blood tests are conducted many shocking revelations will happen. Hope @PMOIndia under swatchh Bharat mission cleanses the gutter called Bullywood.”