Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut continued with her vitriolic verbal attacks on colleagues in the film industry. She referred Thursday evening to Sonam Kapoor as a ‘mafia bimbo’. Kangana Ranaut did so as Sonam Kapoor has voiced support for actress Rhea Chakraborty. She referred to Rhea as a small time ‘druggie’.

“All of sudden mafia bimbos have started to seek justice for Rhea ji through my house tragedy, my fight is for people, don’t compare my struggles to a small time druggie who was living off a vulnerable and broken, self made super star, stop this right away (sic),” tweeted Kangana from her verified account Thursday evening.

Kangana’s tweet is in the wake of a news piece that talks of Sonam reacting to the news of Kangana’s office demolition by the BMC. Sonam has called it an ‘eye for an eye’.

Actress Dia Mirza had earlier tweeted Thursday: “Condemn the demolition of Kangana’s office. Condemn the harassment and abuse against Rhea. This is not about taking sides. This is about calling out what is unjust. Remember this could happen to you.”

Reacting to the tweet, Sonam had shared Mahatma Gandhi’s quote on Twitter: “An eye for an eye makes the whole world blind.”

Earlier Thursday, the BMC told the Bombay High Court that Kangana had made ‘illegal’ additions to her Pali Hill bungalow. The civic body also said that Kangana is trying to obstruct justice.

In a separate development later in the day Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had said that the episode with Kangana is over. He had said that the government and he had many more important things to do at the time when the state is reeling due to coronavirus.