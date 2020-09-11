Kolkata: A man, claiming to be a fan of actress Kangana Ranaut, was Friday arrested from the city’s Tollygunge area. The Kangana Ranaut fan has been accused of allegedly threatening Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

A team of Mumbai police with the help of their Kolkata counterparts nabbed Palash Ghosh. The man in his late 20s, was arrested from his Tollygunge residence in the early hours of Friday, police said.

Ghosh had allegedly threatened the Shiv Sena MP with ‘dire consequences’. Once Raut informed the Mumbai police they contacted the cops here and arrested the man.

“He (Ghosh) will be produced at a city court where the Mumbai police will ask for transit remand to take him with them to Mumbai,” the source said.

The Shiv Sena and Kangana have been engaged in a war of words. It happened after Kangana recently likened Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). She also said she feared Mumbai police more than ‘movie mafia’.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which is ruled by the Sena, pulled down Wednesday some ‘illegal alterations’ made at Ranaut’s bungalow in Bandra. However, the Bombay High Court later ordered a stay on it.