Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru Friday morning launched a raid at actress Ragini Dwivedi’s residence for her alleged connection with drug menace in the Kannada film industry.

“The CCB raided the actress’s house after obtaining a search warrant from the court,” said CCB officials.

Sources said that a team of CCB sleuths reached Dwivedi’s residence at about 6 am and launched the raid operation at the actress’s house. Notably, the CCB had served a notice to the actress Wednesday asking her to present herself at the CCB office Thursday. However, Ragini and her lawyer are seeking time till Monday.

For this the CCB launched a raid operation at the actress’s house and asked her to appear before the sleuths at 10 am, Friday.

The cops have also arrested a person identified as Ravi Thursday who had allegedly been supplying drugs to Kannada film industry. The court has sent him to police custody for five days.

The CCB intensified its investigation into a drugs haul in Bengaluru after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested three persons from the city, who were allegedly supplying drugs to singers, actors and actresses in the Kannada film industry.

Filmmaker and journalist Indrajit Lankesh who had given his statement to the CCB said that the drug abuse in Kannada film industry is going on in the name of ‘Sandalwood’. He had also claimed that at least 15 people in the industry were involved in the drugs trade.

Ragini Dwivedi made her acting debut with the Kannada film Veera Madakari in 2009. The action-comedy was a remake of the Telugu film Vikramarkudu and she was cast opposite Sudeep. The film became a major commercial success of the year. She shot to fame for her roles in Kempe Gowda, Ragini IPS, Bangari and Shiva.

PNN