Lucknow: The reward for the arrest of gangster Vikas Dubey involved in the killing of eight police personnel in Uttar Pradesh, has been increased to Rs 2.50 lakh, a senior police official said on Monday.

“The cash reward for the arrest of Vikas Dubey has been increased to Rs 2.50 lakh by UP Director General of Police H C Awasthy,” Additional Director General Law and Order Prashant Kumar told PTI.

Inspector General Kanpur Range Mohit Agarwal had on Sunday said that the reward for the arrest of Dubey was increased to Rs 1 lakh.

Earlier, notorious cop killer and Uttar Pradesh’ most wanted gangster Vikas Dubey’s family had started disowning him as pressure mounts on each kin to rat him out.

The latest to join the bandwagon was Dinesh Tiwari, Dubey’s brother-in-law, who has been detained at the Shivli police station since Friday, when eight policemen were riddled with bullets or butchered in the dead of the night as they arrived to raid Dubey’s quarters in Bikru village in Kanpur.

Tiwari told reporters that if he had his way, he would shoot Vikas Dubey because the family is facing hardships because of him. “We are paying the price of what he has done. If I could, I would shoot him,” he said.

