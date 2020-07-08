Hamirpur (UP): The Special Task Force (STF) shot dead Amar Dubey in an encounter in Maudaha Wednesday morning. Amar, a right hand man of gangster Vikas Dubey, who shot dead eight police personnel Friday last, figured prominently in the list of wanted persons released by the Kanpur police on Tuesday.

He was a named accused in the massacre.

According to STF sources, the police team had received a tip off about Amar’s presence in the district and when they tried to close in on him, the criminal opened fire on them, He was killed in retaliatory firing around 6.30.a.m,

Amar was reportedly heading towards the house of one of his relatives in Maudaha area.

“We asked him to surrender but he opened fire at us and was killed when we returned the fire,” said an STF official.

Earlier, he had been hiding in Faridabad but moved out after police pressure increased there.

Amar Dubey was a trusted accomplice of Vikas Dubey and the police had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on him after the Kanpur massacre.

Incidentally, reports claim that Vikas Dubey was also seen at a hotel in Faridabad Tuesday night but fled before the police could close in on him.