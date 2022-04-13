Los Angeles: Rapper Kanye West, who has officially changed his name to Ye, reportedly wanted to give up his career to become reality TV personality Kim Kardashian’s stylist.

The ‘Gold Digga’ rapper was willing to throw the towel in and “dedicate his life” to dressing ‘The Kardashians’ star, who he was declared legally single from in March, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

In the premiere episode of their new Hulu reality series, Kim told her friend while picking out looks for her ‘Saturday Night Live’ hosting gig: “Kanye wants to quit everything and dedicate his life to being my stylist.”

Kim has recently moved on with ‘SNL’ comic Pete Davidson.

Earlier this week, the businesswoman gushed about “randomly” embarking on a romance with the 28-year-old actor in October, after she filed for divorce from Kanye – who legally changed his name to Ye – in February last year.

Kim said: “I definitely took my time. I took, you know, 10 months or something before I dated or talked to anyone, and I just wanted that time to really figure out and go through the motions: ‘Am I making the right decision? How do I feel about this?’ So once I went through all of the motions, I finally was, like, ‘OK, guys, I am so ready to meet someone.’ And I randomly did.”

The reality star said she wants to be a “little bit more” guarded about her new relationship.

She explained: “I do think that I am holding, you know, a little bit more close to my heart on certain aspects of my relationship with Pete, and it feels good just to know that, like, we have this connection and we have our little bubble of a relationship world that we live in that, like, not a lot of people know about.”

Kim is having “so much fun” with her beau.

She added: “We were driving in the car yesterday and I just, like, looked at him and I was like, ‘Thank you.’ And he was like, ‘What?’ And I was like, ‘For running errands with me, like, this is so much fun just to, like, go to a doctor’s appointment or go to the dentist and just, like, run errands. I’m having so much fun.'”

Ye has since dated other women he has enjoyed dressing, such as ‘Uncut Gems’ star Julia Fox and now Kim lookalike Chaney Jones.

The ‘Stronger’ hitmaker has been out of the spotlight since he was suspended from Instagram for 24 hours for his targetted harassment of Pete and comedian Trevor Noah on the social media app.