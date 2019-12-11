Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan in undoubtedly the undisputed king of the film industry. Apart from Yash Chopra, director-producer Karan Johar also has given King Khan several hits.

The favourite among all is the evergreen cult classic ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ starring Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Kajol. The movie has a different level of cult following, even though Karan Johar himself had doubted the making of the movie several times.

Going back to the good old days, Karan Johar recreated the KKHH moment with none other than SRK’s wife Gauri Khan.

Karan shared several pictures on his Instagram account where he could be seen donning the Rahul look, his friend Kaajal Anand as Kajol’s Anjali and Gauri channelling her inner Tina! Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is seen getting embarrassed by these people at the back in a photobombed picture.

Attending a 90s theme party, Karan wrote “So BREAKING NEWS😂! We attended our dear friends @bindraamritpal’s 90’s BOLLYWOOD theme bash! So KKHH it was for us! @gaurikhan channelled her inner TINA @putlu channelled ANJALI and me ofcourse had to be RAHUL !!! Don’t miss the most embarrassed @iamsrk photobombing our poster recreation!”

Released in 1998, KKHH is still one of the most loved romantic-drama movies among the audience. Receving various awards, including the Filmfare’s Best Director, Karan’s movie was a hit in its time and till now audience can relate to, “Kuch kuch hota hai Anjali, tum nahi samjhoge!”