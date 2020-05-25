Mumbai: Filmmaker and director Karan Johar is celebrating his 48th birthday today.

Karan, who has directed films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna and My Name Is Khan, has some blockbuster hits under his belt.

He is also the father of two children via surrogacy but never got married. The reason behind this is believed to be Twinkle Khanna, wife of Akshay Kumar.

During the launch of Twinkle Khanna’s book ‘Mrs. Funnybones’, Karan confessed that he was in love with her. This was when Karan and Twinkle used to study in boarding school together.

“Karan has confessed that he was in love with me. I had a little moustache at that time and he used to look at that and say ‘That’s hot, I like your moustache’,” said Twinkle.

A slightly embarrassed Karan replied: “I will slap you 377 times.”

Karan offered Twinkle a role in his film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai but she refused to do it. Karan wanted her to play Rani Mukerji’s character.

Karan and Twinkle are very good friends. Both of them are from the same school. While Karan made his career in film making, Twinkle went into acting.

Karan entered the film industry as an assistant director on Aditya Chopra’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), which is regarded as a landmark in Hindi cinema. He then made his own directorial debut with the romantic comedy-drama Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998).