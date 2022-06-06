Mumbai: It was a grand affair when filmmaker Karan Johar turned 50 last month. The celebration saw the who’s who of Bollywood such as Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan, among many others, attending his big party.

However, a media report by Bollywood Hungama states that KJo’s celebration has reportedly turned out into a super-spreader event leaving over 50 guests infected with Covid-19.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the list of those who contracted the virus is still unknown; it is learnt that it does include several renowned Bollywood stars.

The portal even quoted a source, saying that “Karan’s close friends from the Bollywood film industry are Covid-infected after the party, although they are not revealing that they’ve tested positive.”

The source also told Bollywood Hungama that actor Kartik Aaryan, who was not present at Karan’s party, tested positive for Covid.

“He got the virus from one of his heroines who were there at the party and with whom Kartik was promoting his film,” the source added.