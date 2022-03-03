Mumbai: Popular actor and former Bigg Boss 15 contestant Karan Kundrra is all set to entertain the audience with his latest stint in Lock Upp as the jailer of Kangana Ranaut’s jail.

In the latest promo shared by the actor he is seen pointing a finger towards the contestants, he says “Asli Atyachari toh ab shuru hogi (real oppression will start now).”

Taking to Instagram, Karan wrote: “When the queens call upon, you suit up and arrive!! Iss badass jail mein aane waala hai ek badass toofan, aap bhi aana! (A storm is going to come in this badass jail, you also must come) Watch #LockUpp 24×7 LIVE. Daily episodes drop at 10:30 pm on @altbalaji and @mxplayer.”

The main responsibility of the jailor is to run the jail, give tasks and punishments to the contestants in obeying the orders by the host.

Tejasswi Prakash also expressed her happiness and mentioned in the comment section with a fire emoji: “Daayyyuuummmm babe”.

Ekta Kapoor also dropped heart emoji in the comment section.

Lock Upp airs on ALTBalaji and MX Player at 10:30 pm.

IANS