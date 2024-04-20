Mumbai: Hindi film actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is basking in the success of her recent theatrical film Crew, is celebrating her mother Babita Kapoor’s birthday Saturday.

The actress took to her Instagram Sunday and shared several pictures of her kids writing a letter to their grandmother and wishing her the best.

Kaeena wrote in the caption: “Happy birthday to our world. Meri maa.”

The pictures show Kareena and Saif’s elder son Taimur scribbling a letter for his grandmother. While the younger one, Jeh, has doodled on the paper in incoherent lines, but the emotion still shines through with the use of stickers like “Stay cool” and “Hot Stuff”.

The last picture in the carousel shows Kareena hugging her mother while her father, Randhir Kapoor is also seen in the background.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is currently filming the Rohit Shetty directorial Singham Again.

The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

Singham Again marks the third part of the ‘Singham’ franchise, which is a part of the Rohit Shetty cop universe.