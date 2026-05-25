Mumbai: Hindi film industry star Kareena Kapoor Khan showered birthday love on filmmaker and bestie Karan Johar and also her brother-in-law, actor-filmmaker Kunal Kemmu on the 25th of May.

She penned adorable captions for both along with adorable unseen pictures respectively with both the birthday boys, on her social media account.

Wishing Kunal Kemmu, Kareena shared a monochrome group picture featuring herself along with actor husband Saif Ali Khan, birthday boy Kunal Kemmu, and his actress wife, Soha Ali Khan who is also Kareena’s sister-in-law.

The picture seems to be from their trip together.

Along with the picture, Kareena wrote, *“Happy birthday dear Kunal. So looking forward to Vibe You will kill it… wish you the bestest always @kunalkemmu.”

In another social media story, Kareena shared a stylish black-and-white picture with filmmaker Karan Johar. The BFFs were seen posing closely for the camera as Kareena affectionately leaned on Karan.

Sharing the picture, the actress penned a heartfelt birthday note that read, “Love you Love you and love you more, today and always Happy birthday my darling @karanjohar.”

For the uninitiated, talking about Kareena Kapoor’s close bond with both Karan Johar and Kunal Kemmu, the actress is close to both the birthday boys.

Karan has directed Kareena in many Hindi film industry movies, and he continues to be her closest friend in the industry.

Talking about Kunal, the actor became a part of her family officially after marrying Kareena’s sister-in-law, Soha Ali Khan in 2015.

Kareena and Kunal have shared screen space in director Rohit Shetty’s superhit ‘Golmaal’ franchise.