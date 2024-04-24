Mumbai: Hindi film diva Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a sneak-peek from her recent vacation in Tanzania.

Kareena took to Instagram, where she shared a motley of pictures from the holiday. In the first image, Kareena is seen sitting in a car for a jungle safari. In the image, she is sporting an all denim outfit paired with sneakers and sunglasses.

Another image shows Taimur looking at a deer standing at a close distance from the jeep. However, Taimur’s younger brother Jeh and his father Saif Ali Khan are not present in any pictures.

Kareena captioned the images: “SAVANNA GIRL AND BOY”, “TANZANIA 2024.”

Talking about her work, Kareena’s latest release is Crew, which also features Tabu and Kriti Sanon. She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again as Avni Kamat.