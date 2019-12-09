Bengaluru: BJP candidate from Yellapur Arabail Shivaram Hebbar became the first candidate to register a victory in the by-polls to 15 assembly constituencies in Karnataka, for which the counting is underway Monday.

Hebbar defeated Congress’ Bhimanna Naik by a margin of over 31,000 votes, poll officials said, adding that official announcement was awaited.

A two-time Congress MLA from Yellapur, Hebbar was among 13 disqualified MLA whom the BJP had given ticket to contest the bypoll as party candidate.

PTI